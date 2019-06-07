Blood drive to be held at new urgent care facility in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) - A new urgent care facility is hosting its first blood drive on Friday.

Hometown Urgent Care of Dayton is hosting its first blood drive at its new Troy location on W. Main Street from 9 am until 3 pm.

Organizers say the American Red Cross has an urgent need for Type O blood.

