DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Community Blood Center is hosting the 12th annual Bob Rosecrans Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday in honor of a former Moraine mayor.

Bob Rosecrans donated blood over 70 times over his lifetime, and served as the Mayor of Moraine until 2010, when he was killed in a car accident, the CBC said. The Rosecrans family has sponsored this blood drive in his memory every year since 2011.

The Bob Rosecrans Memorial Blood Drive will run from 7 am until 1 pm at the Dayton CBC donation center at 349 South Main Street. The CBC said that all donors will receive a “Giving is Good t-shirt.

