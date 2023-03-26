DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A blood drive was held Saturday honoring a local former mayor.

The 13th annual Bob Rosecrans Memorial Blood Drive was held at the Dayton Community Blood Center (CBC) on South Main Street in Dayton on Saturday. The drive was once again handled by Rosecrans’s family.

Bob’s daughter, Megan Sivits, says that her father was a dedicated public servant and blood donor. He is said to have given blood 74 times throughout his lifetime.

“Every year, we get some of the same people coming back. We get to talk about my dad and make some memories. We also get new donors every year, which is always a big victory for me, because I love that it continues and expands his legacy to more donors every year and it continues to save lives,” Sivits said.

At the event, people were wishing to donate their blood to help with the need of blood supply and in the honor of the mayor, including Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis.

The former mayor was serving in his second term as Moraine’s mayor, when he died in a car crash in October 2010. Rosecrans was 61-years-old.