Blood drive Friday as supplies critically low

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Blood Center said there is a critical situation in Dayton. Friday, the CBC is hosting a blood drive to help tackle the blood shortage.

Staff at the CBC said they are experiencing the most severe blood shortage since the start of the pandemic. The center is hosting a blood drive from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and they’re asking new and old donors to step up.

The traditional challenges of summer vacations coupled with fewer in-person blood drives is making it harder to rebuild and keep the local supply. The CBC says they are running critically low.

Mark Pompilio of the Community Blood Center said, “We’re in a situation where we are at five or less day’s supply which is very uncomfortable for us. Type O and type B are in just high demand right now. A situation we have never felt comfortable with all through the pandemic. So that’s why we need to ask people to step up, bring in new donors as often as we can.”

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed. Donors will get a free t-shirt and the CBC will also have a food truck on hand from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.