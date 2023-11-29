DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita Blood Center is in critical need of more blood donors following high usage during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to Solvita, the most urgent need is for type O negative, A negative and B negative, all of which are in critically low supply.

To encourage donors, Solvita is offering a variety of giveaways.

Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Dec. 1 at the Solvita Dayton Center will receive a free Kings Island WinterFest e-ticket (while supplies last) or a $10 Kroger gift card.

Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive to receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses.

All donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: forms are available online and in-person), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@solvita.org or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Donors must complete a questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find the DonorXPress from on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk ins are also welcome.