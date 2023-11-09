DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita Blood Center is encouraging the community to donate blood during the season of giving.

The holidays are coming up, and this time of year is especially busy for blood centers. Local organization, Solvita, is reminding the community of the importance of blood donations, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Solvita will be closed on Thanksgiving, with no blood collection. This means donating in the days prior to the holiday is important.

Those interested in donating blood can make an appointment by various means, including the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220 or by visiting donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate blood will receive a “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve shirt, and will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses.

In order to donate blood, photo ID is required. Donors must be over 17 years old to donate blood, or have parental consent if younger. Find more information about donor eligibility here.