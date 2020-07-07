Blood donations critically low at Dayton Community Blood Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Community Blood Center extended the “Essential Heroes Blood Drive” because of an urgent need for blood.

“It’s been as many people have put it something we’ve almost never seen, something where at times we’re really in a shuffle to get enough blood to the right hospitals at the right time,” said Mark Pompilio, spokesperson for the Community Blood Center.

Now donations are needed now more than ever.

“We went from about a 3 days supply on Friday to about a 5 day supply today and that’s more comfortable, but it’s still what we consider in the red, a zone that needs immediate attention,” said Pompilio.

“My new year’s resolution was to come as often as I could and get on a regular schedule. It’s the second half of the year and I’m still holding to that resolution. I just encourage other people to get out here you know it’s really easy to do,” explained Mayor Nan Whaley as she donated blood.

The center requires face coverings and temperature checks from everyone who enters the building. Anyone who registered to donate at the Dayton Community Blood Center Monday received a $10 Kroger gift card and a free t-shirt.