DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans from around the Miami Valley are spending the day in the nation’s capital on the final Honor Flight Dayton of 2022.

Out of the 102 veterans scheduled to go on Saturday’s trip, two of them served in World War II, about 10 served in the Korean War and the rest served in Vietnam or were on active duty in between wars.

The trip is contained within one day and includes airfare, bus transportation while in Washington D.C., meals, t-shirts and disposable cameras.

0630: Departure from Dayton International Airport

A call time of 3:30 a.m. failed to dampen the spirits of over 100 veterans Saturday morning.

Traveling from all over Ohio, veterans and guardians checked in at Dayton International Airport to begin their Honor Flight trip.

After passing through TSA, veterans patiently waited to board and were served coffee, juice and snacks. Guardians met for a brief meeting to discuss the big day ahead.

When it was finally time to board, veterans in wheelchairs were taken on first. Others waited and chatted, many laughing and talking about the trip.

For Vietnam Army Veteran Jim Schmenk, this is his first time visiting the capital since the construction of the Korean and World War II memorials.

Schmenk described his experience so far, “I’m amazed right now. All the volunteers. All the people that put this thing together. It’s amazing.”

When asked about what he was most excited for Schmenk said, “All of it. The whole trip.”

0800: Arrived at Ronald Reagan National Airport

Following the bends and curves of the Potomac River, the Honor Flight plane landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just before 8 a.m.

As the plane came to a stop on the runway, local fire departments honored the veterans with a water spray over the aircraft.

A fanfare of music and clapping met the veterans as they made their way off the plane and through the gate.

Veterans and guardians then boarded the charter buses, excitedly awaiting the day ahead.

The Honor Flight Network has been taking veterans to the nation’s capital since 2005 and has so far served more than 245,000 veterans through over 100 hubs across the country. The trips give veterans the opportunity to see their war memorials and they are accompanied by volunteers called “guardians.”

During the trip, guardians accompany veterans and provide assistance and help to make sure their trip is as safe and enjoyable as possible. Guardians do pay for their trip, and in 2019 the cost was $450 tax deductible.

Upon their return to Dayton International Airport, veterans will be greeted by active-duty military, family, friends, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Band, organizations and many more.

The public also has the opportunity to welcome them home. According to Honor Flight Dayton, the veterans will be returning around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“Help show our appreciation to these men and women for the sacrifice they made for our country by coming to the airport to greet the flight when we return,” says Honor Flight Dayton’s website. “Most of these veterans returned home with very little thanks for their service. This is our opportunity to change that.”

The Honor Flight program is free for all veterans who qualify. Veterans are accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis with World War II and terminally ill veterans taking first priority, followed by Korean War and Vietnam veterans.

