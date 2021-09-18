BLMD holds ‘Shot for Life’ Vaccine event

A new study from the CDC looking at more than half a million people has come to the conclusion that COVID vaccines remain effective. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Black Lives Matter Dayton team launched a citywide effort to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the Dayton Black community.

On Saturday, September 18, A release said BLMD’s ‘Shot for life’ campaign will be providing food, vaccines, test kits and masks to at-risk communities at the Desoto Bass Courts at 1031 Hughes Place.

Black Lives Matter Dayton has joined forces with ZIKS Family Pharmacy and Greater Dayton Premier Management in hopes of reducing the impact of COVID -19 in the community.

The organization said it will be focusing its efforts on those ages 25 to 29, which Dayton and Montgomery Health have said have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. However, BLMD said the event is open to everyone 12 and older.

Black Lives Matter Dayton will continue to hold these events in future weeks.