DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend marks the 34th annual half marathon for the River Road Runners Club in Xenia, and this year’s race features a competitor like no other.

Jose Centeno is a 65-year-old retired marine, and he has been legally blind for over 5 years.

Centeno plans to run in the half marathon on Sunday alongside Dayton VA optometrist Tim Morand. He said being referred to Dr. Morand showed him the strength to keep going after glaucoma impaired his sight.

“There’s other things you can do when you’re blind. Don’t just be a couch potato. Don’t sit. Get up and move your legs. I did give up for a little bit about 5 months until I met Dr. Moran. He referred me to the blind rehab center and the Cleveland VA.”

Centeno credits Team Red White and Blue, an organization that helps to enhance the lives of veterans.

The half marathon is scheduled for Sunday, April 2. More information about the marathon can be found on the organization’s website.