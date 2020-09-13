Black-owned restaurants in Dayton take the spotlight during inaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Black Restaurant Week is hoping to bring support for local, minority owned businesses. The week starts Monday September 14 and ends Sunday September 20.

During the week, ten Black-owned food spots are offering deals and discounts. The food spots range from brick-and-mortar restaurants, to food trucks and from bakeries to baby food.

Amy Williams, co-founder of Wholly Grounds which is participating in Black Restaurant Week, says that any help counts towards keeping her business open during the pandemic.

“It’s been extremely hard, especially… because I didn’t even know if i would be able to stay open,” she said. “Business ground to a standstill, literally.”

Now with the help of the event, created by Dayton Food Diaries blogger Jamila Briscoe, she can get her business in front of more people and hopefully draw more customers to order.

“It just brings publicity for our business to bring awareness for people to let them know that we’re out here and we’re ready to serve [them],” said Williams.

Briscoe says the current climate of the country makes this the perfect time to start the inaugural event in Dayton.

“With everything that’s happening now, there is a really heightened focus on making sure that dollars are spread across the board,” explained Briscoe. “The community has kind of rallied behind and everyone is excited to support.”

For more information on Dayton Black Restaurant Week, and for a list of participating restaurants, click here.