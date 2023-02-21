SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An incident report reveals new information about an alleged racial incident involving multiple assaults at a Springfield elementary school.

Springfield police responded to Kenwood Elementary on Monday, February 13, after school officials called to report an incident that happened during school hours on Friday, February 10.

Black Lives Matter Dayton issued a statement in response Tuesday afternoon, which reads in part:

“The Black Lives Matter Dayton group is disheartened to learn of the incident at Kenwood Elementary School in Springfield, Ohio, involving Black students’ alleged negative engagement towards White students while using the Black Lives Matter phrase.”

The incident report obtained from Springfield police states a group of Black students gathered a group of white students on the playground and “forced them to state ‘Black Lives Matter,’ against their will.”

The report said the students were also recording the white students who were forced to make the statement.

According to the incident report, “A few of the students who had tried to avoid the situation, were chased down and escorted, dragged or carried to the spot on the playground.”

It was also reported one student was punched in the head by one of the suspects.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot held a news conference Monday to address the incident and said it remains an active investigation.

“We are still working through speaking with everyone,” Elliot said. “Our detectives worked diligently last week, all last week to speak with people involved and try to try to figure out the details of the investigation to exhaust our resources and be doing our due diligence to investigate the matter thoroughly.”

Leaders of Black Lives Matter Dayton said in their statement that they hope this incident will be a learning moment for students.

“The Black Lives Matter Dayton group supports ongoing student diversity and inclusion that fosters proper relations in educational settings that allow for an understanding of cultural differences while acknowledging the issue at hand, cultural tensions,” the statement read.

Elliot said the department is pursuing charges, which could include assault and menacing.

2 NEWS reached out to Springfield City Schools for an interview Tuesday, they declined to comment.

The district released a statement on Monday, which said, in part:

“The SCSD will continue to work for greater acceptance and WILL NOT give up on any student. The District will use this as a learning experience, embrace all students involved and become a stronger Wildcat Family for having been through this together.”