Black Lives Matter Dayton presents ten points for police reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday, the Dayton chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement called for more policing reforms. Earlier this month, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced a 5-point plan to improve policing in Dayton, but Sunday, the group said that list doesn’t go far enough.

They presented ten demands, that included dismantling the shot-spotter program and immediately banning no-knock warrants. They said right now, they want to focus on the Dayton Police Department but would like to see some of these changes made at other law enforcement agencies.

Dionne Burney said while George Floyd’s death has caused a national outcry for police reform, similar incidents happen in the Miami Valley. Burney said her son, Kesharn Burney, was killed by local law enforcement in 2017.

“The narratives continuously change to make it for the benefit of the officers and no one is ever held accountable,” said Burney. “It must stop.”

After reviewing Mayor Whaley and the City of Dayton’s police reform plan, Black Lives Matter Dayton said they have more demands that would improve over-policing of urban communities.

“Our plan is based off what we’re living here,” said Carlos Buford of BLM Dayton. “We stay in the city of Dayton, it’s where we’re born, raised, go to school, church, we’re here in Dayton and we know what we want when it comes to policing in our communities.”

Their ten demands of the Dayton Police Department include:

Banning no-knock warrants and chokeholds;

Eliminating pretext and sniff and smell traffic stops;

Dismantling the shot-spotter program;

Re-implementing residency rule requirement;

Reestablish the five districts police model;

Demilitarize the police;

Establishing limitations on qualified immunity and police bill of rights;

Reorganizing the police department;

Establishing a reparations program;

Creating an online survey for public comment

Reverend Dr. David Fox explained the pretext and sniff and smell traffic stops are when an officer looks for a minor traffic offense to pull a car over. Fox said these situations can quickly escalate.

“We don’t want that in our community where police are roaming around, looking for stuff that necessarily isn’t even there,” said Fox. “But at the end of the day, a young man may get killed over something of that nature. Something small and very insignificant, we may lose a life.”

Jared Grandy with BLM Dayton said many West Dayton residents have been vocally against the shot-spotter technology because they feel it leads to over-policing.

“Employing police to a spot without any without any witness testimony or witness statements, and we know when police show up to particular places and engage particular people, we can have unfortunate outcomes,” said Grandy.

As far as the reparations program, Michael Motley said, “The city. the state, the federal government spends a tremendous amount of money on locking black people up. If that money was reallocated, redistributed in the form of grant for opportunities of business it ends up being a tax paying operation.”

2 NEWS reached out to the City of Dayton for comment. We were told that Black Lives Matter Dayton had not contacted the city regarding these demands, so city leaders could not comment until they had a chance to review them.