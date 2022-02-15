DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars collided on I-75 after hitting black ice, causing officers to shut down some of the northbound lanes.

On Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that three cars had crashed in the far-left lane, just before the exit for West 2nd Street. The crash happened around 7 am.

Traffic cameras show heavy traffic in this area, and the left two lanes have been closed to all traffic. Crews are currently on the scene working to clear the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.