TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy was set to hold an event on Friday, Feb. 4 to honor Black History Month but it has been postponed.

The City of Troy was going to hold its inaugural Black History and Culture Walk on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., but it has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

According to the City of Troy, the new date for the event is June 10, 2022.

The City said tickets for the event are free but must be reserved ahead of time. You can be put on a wait list for tickets by calling the Troy Main Street Office at (937) 339-5455.

If you have already reserved tickets, the City said you should have received an email.

Donations will be accepted and will go back to support the organizations that are participating in the event.