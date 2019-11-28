Black Friday shoppers flock to Miami Valley stores

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It might be Thanksgiving Day, but stores around the Miami Valley are already kicking off their deals for Black Friday.

Best Buy in Miami Township was bustling with shoppers by 6 pm on Friday. Many people waited in line to swipe televisions that were on sale, while others braved the crowds for items like headphones and gaming systems.

Doors opened at 5 pm and the line to get inside stretched past the store next door. People waited in line as long as four hours to take advantage of the holiday deals.

Some folks in the crowd are from the Dayton area but others drove a bit further to grab their gifts.

Jennifer Leiss from Shelby County says she goes shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday every year.

She shared some words of wisdom for those heading out to the stores:

“Handwarmers. They help a lot. Bring someone with you that way you can switch in and out of your vehicle and get warm for a minute and run and get something to eat, hot chocolate or whatever. It’s also helpful that way whenever you do get in the door, someone can run after one thing while you go and get the other.”

We saw one man with three televisions in his cart. He said, “I think I’m done with my Christmas shopping this year.”

Best Buy at the Dayton Mall will remain open until 1 am.

Meanwhile, the Meijer off Stroop Road in Kettering says they’re currently offering three different sales involving electronics and other merchandise.

Shoppers can take advantage of lower prices on certain products throughout the store all week, but a special Black Friday deal on televisions and airpods only runs Thursday and Friday.

Store management says they are prepared for increased volume throughout the shopping season.

“We would expect next week will be busier than normal because of the condensed time frame. I think customers will realize, wow, there’s less shopping days this year and get out and shop even more aggressively,” said Store Director Bill Angell.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.