DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shop local this holiday season and have some fun at the Blackout Shopping Rally in Dayton on Black Friday.

From 9 am to 9 pm, merchandise vendors and food trucks will gather at the Unity Banquet Center at 735 Cincinnati Street and 505 Bolander Avenue in Dayton, the Facebook event page says.

This event, hosted by local entrepreneur Tae Winston, will not only have many shops to explore but will also feature a variety of entertainment and other activities.

This event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to enjoy what Dayton’s local businesses have to offer.

For more information, see the event page here.