Black Friday Guide: Are you ready?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your shopping bags ready! Black Friday is just around the corner.

If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.

From good deals to the best shopping apps, here’s all you need to know so you can knock out your shopping list.

STORE HOURS

Bass Pro: 6am Thursday

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Big Lots: 7am Thursday

Cabela’s: 6am Thursday

Dick’s: 6pm Thursday

Dollar General: 7am Thursday

J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.

Meijer: 6am Thursday

Michael’s: 6pm Thursday

Old Navy: 4pm Thursday

Target: 5pm Thursday

Ulta: 6pm Thursday

Walgreens: 8 am Thursday

Walmart: 6pm Thursday

If you’re more of an online shopper deals can be found right now.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp

The Flipp app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Santa’s Bag

The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

Price Cruncher

The price comparison app that allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Shopular

The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

ShopSavvy

Download ShopSavvy and find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Rakuten

Ebates, a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers, too, for a limited time. For more information, visit ebates.com.

The Coupons App

Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

Swagbucks

Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

