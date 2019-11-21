Black Friday Guide: Are you ready?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your shopping bags ready! Black Friday is just around the corner.
If you’re brave enough to hit the stores on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.
From good deals to the best shopping apps, here’s all you need to know so you can knock out your shopping list.
STORE HOURS
- Bass Pro: 6am Thursday
- Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.
- Big Lots: 7am Thursday
- Cabela’s: 6am Thursday
- Dick’s: 6pm Thursday
- Dollar General: 7am Thursday
- J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.
- Meijer: 6am Thursday
- Michael’s: 6pm Thursday
- Old Navy: 4pm Thursday
- Target: 5pm Thursday
- Ulta: 6pm Thursday
- Walgreens: 8 am Thursday
- Walmart: 6pm Thursday
If you’re more of an online shopper deals can be found right now.
BLACK FRIDAY APPS
The Flipp app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.
The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.
The price comparison app that allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.
The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.
Download ShopSavvy and find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.
Ebates, a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers, too, for a limited time. For more information, visit ebates.com.
Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.
Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.