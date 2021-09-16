Bistro, beers and automobiles: Check out these events in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for plans after a long workweek – you’ve come to the right place.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of activities to do and places you can go once your weekend kicks off Friday, Sept. 16. Below are some new places to check out in Dayton:

New bistro open at The Hub at the Dayton Arcade

If you’re in the mood for some sandwiches, salads or sweet treats, you can stop by The Hub’s new bistro that opened Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Dayton Arcade.

The bistro will offer fresh sandwiches, salads and other items prepared by Rich Taste; cookies from The Cookieologist; vegan chocolate chip cookies from Bless Me Sweets; cupcakes from Twist Cupcakery; coffee from NameSake Coffee; and more.

A University of Dayton spokesperson said the bistro features food from local underrepresented, minority-owned and woman-owned vendors. The bistro is at the South Main Street entrance to The Hub.

Axe throwing at Two Social bar

Want to let off some steam? You can drink beer and throw axes at a new Dayton bar.

Two Social bar located at 123 East Third St. in the Fireblocks District of Dayton opened in the past week. The bar describes itself as an “inviting hangout where locals and visitors can drink and play games together.”

The bar boasts that it has fun activities including bar games, axe throwing, bocce ball, drinking games and even a gaming wall “to finally settle who’s the beast at Super Smash Bros.”

Classic Car Show

You can check out the cars and motorcycles of the Roaring ’20s at car show Sunday.

The 2021 Dayton Concours d’Elegance will be Sunday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Carillon Historical Park.

According to the event’s website, the vehicles are either restored to original or preserved in original condition. Cars from the early 1900’s are displayed alongside the classics of the ‘50’s and ‘60’s, as well as a variety of two-wheeled machines.

Admission is $25 for adults ($20 if purchased in advance), $10 for children ages 3-17 or free to Dayton History members and children under 3.

For more events happening in the Miami Valley, click here.