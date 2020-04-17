Birthday parade goes on after community parade ban is lifted

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WTDN) – It was a happy ending Thursday evening for a mother in Centerville who planned a surprise community parade for her daughter’s birthday.

Jennifer Rauch’s daughter Alana was in for a surprise when a parade of cars began driving down their street.

“I was just in shell shock,” Alana said.

Family and friends came together in their cars to throw a social distancing celebration for Alana’s 13th birthday.

“It was amazing just to see how many people were here for me, how many people care about me, it just felt really good,” Alana Rauch.

The parade was Jennifer’s idea. She started planning it last week.

“I wanted to make Alana’s 13th birthday really memorable, since it’s 13 and we’re in this pandemic,” Jennifer said.

Those plans came to a halt last week when the Montgomery County Public Health Commissioner announced a ban on community parades, citing them as a violation of the stay at home order.

Upset with that announcement, Jennifer decided to speak up.

“I sent some emails, and one thing led to another, and thankfully the parades were reinstated,” Rauch said.

The department of public health lifted that ban on Saturday and added a few guidelines for paraders to follow.

Some of them include requiring all participants to have their temperatures checked, wear face masks, and only share a car with people they live with.

For Alana, though, it didn’t matter what guidelines were in place, what meant the most was learning her mom spoke out because of her.

“The fact that she wrote that letter, shows how much she means to me.”