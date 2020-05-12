Birthday parade for WWII veteran

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA campus held a drive-by birthday parade for resident Edgar Moorman, who turned 101 years old on Monday.

Moorman lives at the Community Living Center and is a World War II vet who returned to the Miami Valley where he raised a family of 12 kids, who organized the nine car, drive-by parade.

His family says they wanted to do something special for him, since no visitors are allowed at the nursing home due to the pandemic.