DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA campus held a drive-by birthday parade for resident Edgar Moorman, who turned 101 years old on Monday.
Moorman lives at the Community Living Center and is a World War II vet who returned to the Miami Valley where he raised a family of 12 kids, who organized the nine car, drive-by parade.
His family says they wanted to do something special for him, since no visitors are allowed at the nursing home due to the pandemic.
- Birthday parade for WWII veteran
