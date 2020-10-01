Bipartisan resolution introduced to recognize 25th anniversary of Dayton Peace Accords

Milorad Dodik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska of Bosnia -Herzegovina, speaks during a luncheon at a two-day workshop Friday, Nov. 12, 1999, in Dayton, Ohio. It is the fourth anniversary of the Dayton Peace accords. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing the 25th anniversay of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995.

U.S. Representative Mike Turner (R-OH-10) is introducing a similar piece of legislation in the House of Representatives.

“I’m proud that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was the site of the peace negotiations that brought an end to this deadly conflict, allowing the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina to work in partnership with the international community towards building a peaceful and democratic society based on the rule of law, respect for human rights, and a free-market economy,” said Portman in a press release.

The genocide of 8,000 Muslim men and teenagers in July of 1995 led to airstrikes coordinated by the U.S. military and NATO. A ceasefire was initiated and peace accord negotiations began Nov. 1, 1995. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was selected as the site of those negotiations.

“Over the course of the peace negotiations, the Dayton community and I were able to lean into the history and significance of this watershed agreement. For months, we opened our community to Bosnian, Serbian and Croatian diplomats and prayed for their peace,” said Turner, who was mayor of Dayton at the time. “I am happy that Congress is formally recognizing the 25th anniversary of this important event in Dayton history and world history.”