CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The popular shop Bill’s Donuts is set to reopen on Sunday after the shop was forced to close for emergency maintenance.

According to the store’s Facebook page, Bill’s Donuts was forced to close on Tuesday due to a collapsed sewer line. Work to repair this sewer line took longer than expected, forcing the shop to remain closed for an extended period of time.

Finally, you can once again pick up some of your favorite locally-made treats. Bill’s donuts announced on its Facebook page that it will be open on Sunday, November 21 at 3 pm.