CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular donut spot in Centerville will be closed for a few more days.

Bill’s Donuts in Centerville was forced to close Tuesday when a sewer line collapsed. The donut shop had hoped to reopen quickly but the work to repair the sewer line will take longer than expected.

The store posted on its Facebook page that they now hope to reopen at 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 21.