Bill’s Donuts in Centerville temporarily closes

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Bill’s Donuts on Far Hills Avenue usually sees a steady stream of business, but with tables empty and lines nonexistent, the popular doughnut shop has made the decision to temporarily close.

“We get a fairly large crowd in here in the morning,” describes Bill’s Donuts co-owner Lisa Tucker.

It was a different scene Monday morning following Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s orders on Sunday to close all dine-in restaurants with the exception of delivery and carryout options.

In a matter of hours, Bill’s made the tough decision to go from carryout to closed.

“It’s too hard to try to judge what to make, what not to make, how to schedule people,” says Tucker.

Typically having a hard time keeping up with the demand, now the shop can’t keep up with the lack of it. The shop’s 52 employees employees are out of work for now with the future uncertain.

“It’s good that Governor DeWine allowed for the unemployment to happen. That doesn’t really cover their whole weeks pay that they’re used to getting here,” admits Tucker.

“I saw you on TV this morning, and we get doughnuts from Bill’s once a month for birthdays, and I was going to do it tomorrow, but I saw your story this morning so I decided to come in today,” says customer John Dietrich, who works at I Supply. He says I Supply provides Bill’s with boxes used to package their doughnuts.

Even with the loyal customers, it still wasn’t enough to keep Bill’s open. The closing will have a trickle down effect.

“If they close, then our warehouse people aren’t going to be able to fill the orders that Bill’s orders the boxes and containers from us,” says Dietrich.

Bill’s Donuts says they will be closed for the foreseeable future.