Bill’s Donuts collecting school uniforms for Trotwood students

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill’s Donuts is collecting school uniforms for Trotwood tornado survivors from now until Thursday.

They are in need of black pants, khaki pants, and red, white, and black collared shirts.

The owners say they are going to give the uniforms to students next Friday and also say that no donation is too small.

“These kids, a lot of them aren’t even in the area right now. They’ve lost so much and I just feel it’s important for them to get new clothing to go start the school year back on good footing,” says co-owner Lisa Tucker.

Donations can be dropped off at Bill’s Donuts at any time until July 25.

