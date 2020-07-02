Breaking News
Bill's Donuts closing for two weeks for 'thorough cleaning'

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill’s Donut Shop said Thursday it is closing for two weeks. Co-owner of the doughnut shop, Lisa Tucker said the popular donut spot in Centerville is not closing because anyone within the organization tested positive and stressed customers have nothing to worry about. The business is simply taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety of their customers.

“With everything going on right now in the county, we just wanted to be proactive and head anything off that may be coming down the road. We’re going to close down for two weeks to do a thorough cleaning,” Tucker said. She continued, “We want to get all of our employees tested so that everyone knows that everyone coming in is safe, our employees know that the person they’re working next to is safe. Basically, we’re just trying to be proactive and not cause any trouble.”

Bill’s will close Thursday at 3 pm and will reopen July 15 at 2 pm. Tucker says the staff will be happy to welcome customers back in the building at that time.

