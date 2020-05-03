Bill’s Donut Shop to reopen May 3

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill’s Donut Shop is set to reopen Sunday, May 3, at 3 p.m. with a few precautions put in place.
Customers are being asked to wear a mask at all times and the shop is only offering carry-out orders for the time being.
