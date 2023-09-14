CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than 60 years, donut mainstay Bill’s Donut Shop will be changing hands when its sale becomes official Friday, Sept. 15.

Founded in 1960 in downtown Dayton by Bill and Faye Elam, the shop has become a staple in the Miami Valley donut industry. In an analysis by Yelp released in May, Bill’s landed at No. 37 on the list of the 100 best donut shops across the nation.

Over time the shop has offered many different items such as danishes, buckeyes, cupcakes, cookies, coffee and of course, donuts.

The shop has moved several times over the years. In the 1970s, there were even multiple locations, including stores in Vandalia, Wilmington, Kettering and Huber Heights.

The Elams eventually decided to focus on one location. The current shop located at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville has been in place since 1979.

After 35 years of ownership, Bill and Faye sold the family business to two of their children, Lisa and Jim Elam.

The family business will once again be changing hands as the sale becomes official on Friday, Sept. 15. It will be taken over by longtime Dayton residents Amy and Marshall Lachman.