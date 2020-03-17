Bill’s Donut Shop closes ‘With heavy heart’

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill’s Donuts in Centerville has decided to close its popular donut shop.
The famous donut and coffee shop made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.
“For the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff, it is with heavy heart that we have decided to close today at 3:00 pm. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding at this time. We will reopen as soon as possible, Thank you.”Bill’s Donut Shop
The post has received 76 comments form loyal fans as of 9 am Tuesday supporting the owner’s decision.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Archer’s Tavern closes 3 restaurants
- Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home to protect her from coronavirus
- Texas reports first death from COVID-19 in Matagorda County
- Chicago looks deserted as people stay home due to COVID-19
- Police department asking for all criminal activities to be halted amid coronavirus pandemic