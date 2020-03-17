Closings
Bill’s Donut Shop closes ‘With heavy heart’

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bill’s Donuts in Centerville has decided to close its popular donut shop.

The famous donut and coffee shop made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

“For the safety and wellbeing of customers and staff, it is with heavy heart that we have decided to close today at 3:00 pm. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding at this time. We will reopen as soon as possible, Thank you.”

Bill’s Donut Shop

The post has received 76 comments form loyal fans as of 9 am Tuesday supporting the owner’s decision.

