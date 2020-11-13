Bill’s Donut Shop closes until after Thanksgiving due to positive COVID-19 test

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Bill’s Donut Shop is temporarily closing its doors after a positive COVID-19 test. The shop will remain closed until after Thanksgiving so that everyone can get tested and stay safe.

On March 15, former ODH Director Amy Acton signed an order closing all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. After that, Bill’s co-owner Lisa Tucker said it was too hard to judge what to make and how to schedule people.

The popular donut shop closed for nearly two months. When Bill’s reopened for carryout only on May 3, customers lined up well ahead of time to help out the local shop.

In July, COVID-19 struck again, forcing the shop to close from July 2 to July 15. Someone who had not been to the shop for over a week at the time tested positive and Tucker wanted to play it safe.

Thursday’s closure is now the third time the shop will have to close its doors. For now, a shop spokesperson said they appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.

For more on Bill’s Donut Shop, visit its website here.