DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Billie Gold Bubble Tea Lounge celebrated its grand opening in Dayton on Thursday.

The new lounge is located at 732 Watervliet Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood.

Those interested in visiting can do so from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bubble tea is a cool, refreshing, sweet drink with tapioca pearls, known as Boba, sitting at the bottom of a clear cup. It is a specialty dessert drink that comes with a fruit or milk tea base and can be ordered in a variety of flavors, according to the Billie Gold website.

The signature Billie Gold Bubble Tea truck will still be in operation across the region.