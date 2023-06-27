DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of teens has designed billboards to raise awareness about the consequences of gun violence.

The billboards read “Stop Gun Violence. Don’t Fuel the Fire.”

One is located on Gettysburg Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue, two on North Main Street, and a digital billboard at the corner of Shoup Mill Road and Riverside Drive.

The four billboards have been up for the month of June, which is National Gun Violence Awareness month.

“This is something that I was very, very passionate about. And I was glad I was given this opportunity to spearhead this campaign and push as much as I can,” says 17-year-old Kennedi Robinson, who will be a senior in the fall at Northmont High School.

The campaign is the work of girls like Robinson and other members of YLAG, Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness.

“I just really have a passion for community service, and I’m also involved in other organizations, and it’s just been something that my mom’s raised me to give back to my community. It’s just something that I hold very close to my heart,” says 17-year-old Anika Vukasinovich, a recent graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School.

The idea for this campaign came from an incident that happened a year ago when a group of teens fighting escalated to gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations in the city of Dayton.

“That was something that kind of triggered us all that we wanted to see that change. We need to start bringing awareness to this,” says Vukasinovich.

“There have been more mass shootings than the amount of days in this year alone, and that really shocked us. We thought this is something that needed to be talked about in our community,” says 18-year-old Kassidy Potter, also a recent graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School.

The billboards and along with a PSA are designed to give people pause and start a conversation.

“It means a lot to me. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to spread messages like this,” says Potter.

“We always say you want to be the change you want to see in the community. So, this is a change that I’ve been vying for personally. So, this is a great way for me to express this change and hopefully be able to express awareness,” says Robinson.

The group realizes change starts with them, believing this small action can make a big difference in the community.

Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness just celebrated 10 years. To learn more, click here.