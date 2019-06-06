Bill's Donut Shop named Centerville's Community Partner of the Year
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - A local donut shop that has made a significant contribution to the relief effort following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak received an honor on Thursday from the City of Centerville.
Bill's Donut Shop, located on N. Main Street in Centerville, was named the city's Community Partner of the Year.
"Not only does Bill's make the best doughnuts in the nation – and they are the best – but Bill's brings our community together," Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. "They are the kindest and most community-oriented people you could ever hope to find."
The donut shop has served as a collection site and delivered at least 10 trailer loads and shipments of supplies to the communities of Brookville, Dayton, Harrison Township, Trotwood, and West Milton.
"If the path of the storms had shifted ten miles to the south, our shop would have been the distribution site instead of the collection site," Bill's Donut Shop owner Lisa Elam Tucker said.
To commemorate the honor, the Mayor and incoming Economic Development Administrator Michael Norton-Smith presented Bill's Donut Shop with a tree. The Red Horse-Chestnut is the official tree of the City of Centerville.
