Bill proposed by Rep. Plummer aims to help those with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Reps. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Thomas West (D-Canton) have unveiled a bill aimed at improving care requirements given to dementia patients from peace officers and medical service personnel.

The legislation would require training on how to identify and interact with those suffering from the disease.

“Those who are suffering with dementia deserve to have trained professionals looking out for them and working with them at all times,” said Plummer.

Training would consist of at least two hours of instruction with satisfactory completion of basic training at an approved facility.

The training would focus on seven parts:

Identifying individuals with dementia, including psychiatric and behavioral symptoms of dementia Respectful and effective communication techniques for communicating with individuals with dementia and their caregivers Techniques for addressing the behavioral symptoms of dementia, including alternatives to physical restraint Identifying and reporting incidents of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals with dementia to the office of attorney general Protocols for contacting caregivers when an individual with dementia is found wandering or during an emergency or crisis situation Local resources available for individuals with dementia Local and national organizations that assist peace officers with locating missing and wandering individuals with dementia and returning them to their caregivers

