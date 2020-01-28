Bill aims to pay schools for lost tax revenue following tornadoes

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Memorial Day tornadoes brought down property values across Montgomery County, which is having an impact on school districts.

Brookville Local Schools sustained heavy physical damage during the storm. The district’s budgets also took a toll.

“It’s something that no one expected to happen and no one really plans for,” said Tim Hopkins, superintendent at the district.

After the storms, the county auditor’s office allowed property owners to request a change in their home evaluations if they’d been impacted by the storms. Home values were lowered, meaning residents in the area will pay less in property taxes. It also means less money going to their local school districts.

House Bill 480 said Miami Valley schools lost $750,000 in revenue. It’s asking $1 million from an emergency fund be set aside to make up that loss. This would be a one time payment.

“Hopefully we can keep from increasing taxes on our residents and hopefully just use the emergency funds for these emergency situations,” said one of the bill’s sponsor’s Representative Phil Plummer (R) Butler Township.

“It’s not a whole lot of money for each district but as we know, every little bit helps,” Plummer said.