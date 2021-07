DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ride for the Ronald McDonald House Charity was held Saturday, June 10 in Dayton.

The 70 mile poker run began in Washington Township. The group stopped in Springboro, Spring Valley, Beavercreek, and ended in Waynesville.

The event was the 4th annual ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton. Last year, the ride was canceled due to the pandemic.

More than 300 bikers participated Saturday in the event expected to raise more than $20,000.