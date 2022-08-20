DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bikers are raising money to help people with breast cancer through a scavenger hunt that took place across the Miami Valley Saturday.

The motorcycle scavenger hunt, “Bikin’ for Boobies,” is put on each year by Buckeye Harley Davidson in Dayton to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Girls.

“Everybody knows somebody that suffers from it and we always need help,” Buckeye Harley Davidson Marketing Director Amanda Clay said. “I lost a family member and Pink Ribbon Girls were incredible for it, so donating back to a cause that has done wonderful things is great.”

Bikers headed out to popular and historic sites around the Miami Valley to see what group could complete the most challenges.

“They have a blast,” Clay said. “We have some people that come back every year and love it.”

Chris Ney and his friends make up one of the groups that participate each year.

“We have fun donating to the cause and everything,” Ney said. “I mean, it doesn’t cost much, and it gets us out. We can hang out with each other, a bunch of friends and stuff like that.”

Since the event started several years ago, it’s raised $60,000.

All of that money helps the Pink Ribbon Girls provide meals, cleaning services, support and transportation to people going through breast cancer treatments.

“We have to be able to give more and not have somebody take an RTA bus to an appointment, they need to have transportation, so that’s how all that came into place,” Pink Ribbon Girls Ambassador Maribeth Schindler said.

This year, Ney and his group took home first place for visiting 30 out of 36 scavenger hunt locations, but he said that’s not what this event is about.

“The important thing is we’re able to raise money for a good cause,” Ney said.

Last year, the scavenger hunt raised $3,000 for Pink Ribbon Girls.