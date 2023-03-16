DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, March 19, local bikers will drop off a massive delivery of suitcases for children in foster care.

According to a release by Montgomery County, bikers from the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs will be dropping off 100 suitcases for Montgomery County Children’s Services at the Haines Children Center.

These suitcases will bring comfort to dozens of foster children in the area. According to the release, many times foster children must pack their belongings in plastic bags since they do not have any suitcases.

The suitcases will be delivered at 1:30 p.m. on March 19 by members of the Ohio State OCC. Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman, Commissioner Judy Dodge and Associate Director of Montgomery County Children Services Craig Rickett will all be present.