Bike ride raising awareness for Usher syndrome

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Cyclist Jeff Bracken is biking across America to raise awareness about the unique challenges of Usher syndrome, which is the leading cause of combined death and hearing loss. Tuesday, he rode through Vandalia.

Jeff was diagnosed nine years ago. He’s making a trek across the U.S. to bring attention and encourage others to live life to the fullest, despite any hurdles.

“For me, I wanted to raise awareness for Usher syndrome and empower people and inspire them to take charge of their life and live life to the fullest and not give up, not fold and cave in, but to just adapt and find new ways to overcome,” he said.

The cyclist hopes to finish his trip on August 9 in Washington D.C.

