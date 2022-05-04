Bike Miami Valley has announced the launch of Bike Dayton, which joins other Bike Miami Valley chapters who represent and advocate for all forms of biking in their respective communities including Bike Centerville, Bike Piqua, Bike Greater Springfield, Bike Yellow Springs and Cycle Kettering.

The chapter will officially launch at Bike Miami Valley’s Kickoff to Bike Month event. This free social is open to all and will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton.

Bike Dayton seeks to organize and collectively represent the Dayton community in areas of bike infrastructure and safety, and offer programming for those who bike and those who would like to bike.

Programs that benefit the community will include Lights on Bikes, a partnership with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to distribute bike lights to adult riders to increase visibility for safe cycling, and a bike maintenance and safety clinic series hosted in partnership with the City of Dayton Recreation Centers. The first clinic will be at the Northwest Recreation Center on Friday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m.