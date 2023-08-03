MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two businesses will soon open new locations in Miami Township.

Miami Twp. announced in their August monthly newsletter that a Biggby Coffee and Jiffy Lube will be soon constructing buildings in the Meijer parking lot at 5858 N. Springboro Pike. The coffee shop and vehicle maintenance shop are joining Chipotle, which will include a drive-thru option for online pick-up orders; Chipotle was approved in July.

(Miami Township) (Miami Township) The expected designs of Chipotle and Jiffy Lube

“These new developments will give the community a more pedestrian-friendly area at an already

busy intersection in the northern part of the township,” Community Development Director Alex

Carlson said. “Miami Township continues to attract quality businesses that enhance the services

offered to our residents and surrounding communities.”

Alongside the upcoming three new businesses to the lot, bike racks, decorative crosswalks and EV charging stations are planned to be installed.

The township says three more lots on the Meijer property will remain for other development.