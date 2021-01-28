Northern Miami Valley could see 6 inches of snow as storm moves in for the weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We will see more sunshine today, but it will still be cold. Highs will be running about 5-degrees below normal, as we reach near 30-degrees this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby Counties. NWS said some areas could get as much as six inches of snow.

Why was a watch only issued for parts of the area? Well, as the forecast stands right now, this area currently has the highest probability for receiving at least 6 inches. Additional headlines (warnings/advisories) are likely to be issued during the afternoon. #inwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/ps8r5GhAbx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 29, 2021

Clouds will increase tonight through Saturday. The daylight hours of Saturday will remain dry, but snow will arrive by Saturday evening. We expect snow to fall steady and even heavy at times overnight into Sunday morning. The northern Miami Valley will see the most snow out of this system, with 4″ to 7″ possible north of I-70. South of I-70, rain will mix in sooner, so totals will be closer to 2″ to 4″.

Our early thoughts on snow totals look like this:

The track of the storm will determine how much snow we get. If it tracks farther south, the northern counties will not see a change-over to rain and thus will have higher totals. So stay tuned to the forecast as we get a better idea on the exact track.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. High 30

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and seasonable. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow developing and accumulating through Sunday morning. Travel will become difficult. Low 30

SUNDAY: Snow early, mixing with and changing to rain from south to north through the day. High near 40

