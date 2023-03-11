DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting on Sunday, March 12, people in Dayton and from across the entire Miami Valley will make their way to the Big Hoopla festivities.

Around the Big Hoopla, there will be different events happening for members of the community, such as the 4 Miler.

Organizers of the Big Hoopla say they have hosted the annual race for many years. Participants interested in running in the race will have the opportunity to win one of the medals after they complete the race on Sunday.

Later in the day on Sunday, the registration process for the Stem Challenge will kick off. The educational, fun event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to participate at the Dayton Convention Center.

The STEM event is for children currently enrolled in kindergarten to 8th grade. Students will be given opportunities to learn more about the general fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C. Moses Blvd in Dayton is where the running will happen, which can also can be an economic driver. The local organizing committee says this will leave a lasting impact for those traveling beyond Dayton.

“Dayton is not huge, but it’s really not small. When Terry mentioned the Air Force folks may come in for a couple years and then leave. When they leave and they may go to Houston or Alabama or New York, they’re going to talk about their experiences in Dayton Ohio,” Big Hoopla Director Sarah Spees said.

“Those people that they talk to would say, ‘I had a job opportunity there. I should really look into that’,” Spees said.

If you are looking to participate in the 4 miler, open registration starts Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at UD Arena. Open registration begins Sunday at 11 a.m. for families interested in participating in the Stem Challenge at the Dayton Convention Center.