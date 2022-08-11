MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Shaquille O’Neal’s “Big Chicken” is set to open on August 11 at Austin Landing.

According to the franchise, the Miamisburg location will be the first of three Dayton locations to open.

“From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as many people as possible the opportunity to enjoy our menu and the Big Chicken experience. Franchising has given us a strategic pathway to make that happen,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern.

The Big Chicken menu features “a curated taste of Shaquille O’Neal’s childhood” including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.

“This is an incredible moment for Big Chicken. My inspiration was always in sharing delicious food with family and friends, and seeing our first franchise opening feels like we are accomplishing just that,” said O’Neal. “Steve, Reid and Mike are great teammates…can’t wait to see them grow our brand in Ohio!”