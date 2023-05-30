DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help.

The nonprofit organization is trying to recruit 25 people in 40 days, and they are almost out of time. They need “Bigs” to work with children in the program, and they are close to their goal, needing just four more people.

Leaders of the program said it’s a rewarding experience, not only for volunteers and kids, but for the entire community.

“Mentoring is a rewarding opportunity in a number of ways,” Christopher Mackey, community impact and engagement manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters, said.

“It allows people to give back to the community, to make a difference in the life of a young person, and what Big Brothers Big Sisters is about in many ways is investing in the future of our community because by investing in the future of a young person, helping that young person be successful in life, ultimately, it’s making the community as a whole a better place.”

Mackey said they have 50 kids, also known as “Littles” on a waiting list who needs to be paired with a mentor.

You can learn more about volunteering with the organization here.