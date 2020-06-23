Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley receives Arby’s Foundation grant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley received a $35,000 grant award from the Arby’s Foundation, which has donated $9.2 million to youth related causes since 1986.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley has provided mentoring services for 62 years and serves over 500 children by connecting them with supportive adult volunteers called “Biggs” and supporting those mentoring relationships.

“When children have the influence of a caring adult, they are better equipped to overcome obstacles,” said Curt Oxyer, Vice President of AES Restaurant Group. “Now more than ever, our area youth are facing a variety of challenges, and being matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister helps them navigate these crises.”

Learn more at www.bbbsmiamivalley.org or call 937-220-6850.