Big Backyard Party in Centerville-Washington Township is back

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Big backyard party, Oak Grove Park, Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday, The Centerville-Washington Park District held it’s fifth BIG Backyard Party. Over 1,000 people were in attendance.  

The day featured fishing, face paint, raffles, trampolines, archery, and more. Godown’s Fixins food truck along with Kona Ice were also featured at the event. The party ran from 11am to 2pm in Oak Grove Park.

The day was made possible by multiple partnerships within the community. 4 Paws for Ability, The Noon Optimist Club of Centerville, Sustainable Centerville, and The Washington-Centerville Public Library were all in attendance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Grants awarded to Dayton Civil Rights sites

'The Celtic Knot," The Dublin Pub

Entrepreneurship & education, lemonade stand competition for children

Gatlinburg visitors react to bear going into restaurant on Parkway

Vietnam Vet reunites with long lost daughter in Memphis

More News