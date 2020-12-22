Biden names Dayton man as White House senior staff member

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris named Vinay Reddy of Dayton as a member of the White House senior staff on Tuesday.

Reddy will serve as the Director of Speechwriting, according to a release. Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio and attended Miami University and The Ohio State University College of Law.

He worked as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris transition team and campaign. Reddy also previously served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House and as a speechwriter for Senator Sherrod Brown.

Five other staff members were named Tuesday including Director of Management and Administration, Director of Scheduling and Advance, Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff.

“These experienced individuals are joining my administration to carry out policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than ever before,” said President-elect Joe Biden. “They are respected leaders whose values and priorities align with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the American people.”