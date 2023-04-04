DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A contracting bid has been approved to begin work on several Trotwood streets on Monday.

According to the City of Trotwood, on April 3 the City Council accepted the bit of Neyra Construction Inc., DBA Neyra Paving for work on nine residential streets in the area.

Resurfacing work will be done on the following streets:

Caisson Street

Goldenrod Court

Graystone Drive

Grecian Avenue

Lanyard Avenue

Myron Avenue

A segment of Seybold Road

A segment of Crown Avenue

Neyra Pavilng will also work on resurfacing the east parking lot of the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center and the Madison Park Trail.

Funding for repaving the streets will come from an additional 0.5% income tax that was approved in November of 2022.

“I’m so grateful that residents made the conscious decision to invest in Trotwood by passing the additional, temporary income tax last November. We have so many great things happening in our community, and very soon we will see the benefits of this investment move us even further ahead,” said Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

This will not help fund the additional work on the community center parking lot and the Madison Park trail. Instead, these projects will be funded by alternate sources.